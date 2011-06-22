Great People Are Overrated (Part II)

I’m pleased, although not surprised, by the incredible wave of reactions to and comments about my post, “Great People Are Overrated.” (I’m also not surprised by the vitriol and personal nature of some of the barbs aimed at me. That seems to go with the territory whenever you question an article of faith among the web startup crowd.)

My guess is that the post touched a nerve because it touched on one of the great dividing lines in our business culture today. As members of an economy, a society, and a collection of companies, all of us are engaged in a conversation (sometimes explicit, mainly implicit) about what makes the world go ’round — individual brilliance or group genius, self-possessed superstars or well-rounded teams.

This is not a strictly either-or choice, of course. Even the best groups have stars, and not all stars find it hard to work well with others. But there remains the question of balance, priorities, even business mythology. If we’re building a company, what sorts of people do we want to recruit? If we’re paying our people, what sorts of contributions and behaviors do we wish to reward? If we’re thinking about our country and society, what kind of outcomes are we comfortable with, in terms of wealth and income distribution? Ultimately, are we fielding a team, or assembling a collection of individuals?

As I said in my original post, the great sweep of business and innovation has increased the power of the individual and the small team over the lumbering herd. The “smart” do, in fact, take from the “strong.” But like so much of what we do in America’s startup culture, I worry that we are taking this basic insight to crazy excess, making the claim that one superstar engineer is literally more valuable more than one hundred good engineers (Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg) or worth more than 200 good engineers (Netscape cofounder Marc Andreessen). Or, as one of the commenters on my post suggested, one Shakespeare is worth more than 100 Bill Taylors.

On that last point I would certainly not disagree. But on the broader point, I think we’re in for a major correction. It’s worth noting that the debate over this post takes place during IBM’s centennial celebration. Now, I’m excited by the rise of Facebook, the IPO of LinkedIn, and all the latest successes from the startup world. It’s great stuff. But for IBM to celebrate its 100th anniversary as a company, to remain, despite wave after wave of disruptive technological change, as a world-shaping force for solving big problems and making a big difference — that’s truly something to admire. I wonder where Groupon and LinkedIn will be a hundred years from now.

IBM has stayed in the game for a century because it understands that groups are as important as individuals, that character counts along with credentials. In Mavericks at Work, Polly LaBarre and I wrote about Extreme Blue, an IBM initiative to make the company more attractive to young hotshots that might otherwise gravitate to companies like Facebook and Google. But from the moment Extreme Bluers report for duty, they get immersed in a system that emphasizes group cohesion over me-first individual achievement.

IBM even produced a manual of sorts, called Staying Extreme, that describes the way talented young people do their best work. “To be clear,” it warns, “when you leave Extreme Blue and join another group at IBM (or any other company for that matter), we will be watching. And if we find out that you are making the program look like we are producing a bunch of arrogant wannabes, we will forget we ever knew you. Be ambitious. Be a leader. But do not belittle others in pursuit of your ambition.”