Facebook Gets New VIP Sections

Facebook is throwing up a red velvet rope around a new VIP page. And today Audi and online influence indexer Klout are creating tools to help the web’s savviest users jump it.

Klout VP of Platform Development Matt Thomson tells Fast Company the new exclusive page is about finding influencers, movers, and shakers in their niche markets. Brands will be able to give favored treatment to visitors through both a free and paid app created by social media front-end developer Involver.

Simply put, having the VIP Facebook page flips on its ear the scattershot approach to finding people who influence other people to like a brand. The VIP page sets up a filter for users, then, once they’re inside, the page allows brands to analyze natural language and overall activity with influential users’ posts on selected topics to find not only the well-known Guy Kawasakis and Gary Vaynerchuks but also “the person who is in the middle of Ohio who influences friends on car buying,” says Thomson.

Though companies may have have millions of fans, the tools haven’t existed “to understand who is important to interact with and what topics to interact with them on,” says Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, SVP of Marketing at Involver.

For now, pioneer program partner Audi is offering some eye candy wallpaper. But, in the past, for high Klout scorers, Audi has given away free test drives with the 2011 A8. The potential to lavish the socially savvy with prizes and have them post pictures of their newfound enthusiasm for the brand are endless: Weekend trips, tech give aways, and free concert tickets are likely on the horizon.