160 Million Girls Missing From Asia

Though governed by no single law, no single religion, and no single culture, many societies scattered all over the globe place such heavy value on having male children that female fetuses are aborted or female infants killed in favor of males.

The result is an increasing scarcity of girls and women, one that has already tilted the balance of the sexes and the rich and poor in nations where “gendercide” is practiced on a large scale. Economics drives this unnatural selection for boys, and economics may be the force that ultimately puts the brakes on it. But not before enormous damage has been done.

Left to Nature’s devices, the reality is that more males are born than females. But because males are more likely to die in infancy, the natural sex ratios ultimately balance out. Yet in countries like China, which has a one-child-per-family policy, these ratios are terrifically skewed toward males. According to one study, from 2000 to 2004 there were 124 boys for every 100 girls in China. Ultimately, that’s predicted to translate into 30 to 40 million more boys than girls by 2020 in China.

China is not alone. India’s 2011 census identified seven million more boys than girls under age seven. For every 1,000 boys, there are now 914 girls. According to recent research, this sex ratio exists because of selective abortion of female fetuses.

Overall in Asia, about 160 million women and girls are missing thanks to these practices, said journalist Mara Hvistendahl in an interview with Salon.com.

Hvistendahl has written a book, Unnatural Selection: Choosing Boys Over Girls, and the Consequences of a World Full of Men, in which she takes on this problem of male-biased selection. She notes that that sex selection happens not only in China and India but worldwide, including in much of Southeast Asia and in central Europe.