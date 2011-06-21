How To Appear More Authoritative On The Job

When it comes to appearing more authoritative on the job,

the work comes in long before you “act” a certain way. While acting more

authoritative is crucial, eliminating your own limiting beliefs that are

certain to show up in your actions is really the key.

A few tips:

Work to get rid of

your own need for “love” (need to be liked), “approval,” or “appreciation.”

When trying to communicate with authority, stay focused on the goal of what you

need to achieve, and let go of the motives or conditions you have attached to

it. For example, your goal might be: “The team needs to quickly accept a change

in the decision.” This decision needs to happen regardless of if you are liked

for it, they are happy about it, they appreciate how difficult it is for you,

etc. If you stray from the original goal, you will quickly erode your authority

all by yourself.

Make your point in

few words. Use fewer words than you are tempted and then stay silent. Plan

out your message, even if in only a few minutes while in the meeting, and then

edit ferociously. Women especially do just fine with making their original

point, but they quickly take back or throw away all authority gained by talking

too much or explaining their rationale. Make statements with downward

inflections in your voice at the end of the declaration and then be quiet. Wait

for questions and/or listen for how clear others are.

Edit your stories.

Your stress in these situations is not caused by the actions we need to take,

but by the stories we make up about what will happen when we do step up. When

thinking about delivering a message with authority, rehearse it ahead of time

and then “listen” to the thoughts that run through your head while preparing it.

Be aware of the “stories” we tell ourselves such as “this will not go over

well,” or “I won’t be taken seriously,” or “it won’t work anyway.” Ditch the

stories and the drama. How could you possibly know the outcome? These stories

are not based in fact, but are based on your fears and your creation of a

future reality. With these stories in mind, your actions will reflect your

beliefs and will help to co-create the very reality you hope to avoid. Stick

with the facts; ask for what you need, or share your viewpoint and refuse to

make up stories about the rest.

Quit playing small.

Get your own buy-in first. Then step up into your own greatness. When working on raising my consulting

fees, I would find myself stuttering when I tried to quote my new fee with

clients. I would state the fee tentatively, and then hurry to offer them a

discount before they even expressed any real objection to my new rate. I had to

convince myself (sell myself) on my own value before I could sell anyone else

on my value. After some reflection and lots of rehearsing the quoting of my

fees, I quit playing small and stepped up and asked for what I truly believe is

a great value for my clients. Low and behold, they paid without exception.