Cannes POV: Digital Ascends, But Paid Media Is Its Sherpa

This week marks the start of a new Cannes conference, a celebration

of the very best of the worlds of commercial creativity. As always, it’s

wonderful seeing and hearing people from Buenos Aires, Bangalore and

Beijing all coming together with same plan — to witness the best work

and stretch their minds.

Clearly times are changing; there’s a much stronger digital presence

than ever before, with what seems like half of each day being allotted

to speakers that even two years ago would have been considered side

shows to creativity.

Of course you expect Google and YouTube to have more than a passing

interest in the 9,000 or so people attending. (And an interesting

insight into Google and Facebook is that Eric Schmidt’s hotly awaited presentation

is based on crowdsourced questions versus Zuckerberg’s ‘closed’ and

scripted approach last year.) So is the industry finally opening up? Are

the borders and boundaries merging? Witness the agenda that has Grey

following Victors & Spoils, and Ogilvy sandwiched between Mofilm and

Google.

The answer has to be yes of course, however it interests me that a lot

of the clients, ad and media agencies and media owners still depend so

heavily on paid media to sustain their business models.

The one thing we learned researching our session during Cannes on

community crowdsourcing and co-creation is that the best ‘creative

ideas’ in the world have their own energy, their own means of

distribution, and their own collaborators that propel them into a strata

that conventional paid communications can never reach.