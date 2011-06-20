Interview: Gopal Jain: Founder and Managing Partner, Gaja Capital Partners

Douglas Crets: How does technology best augment efficient learning in a world where students will eventually work as digital professionals?
Gopal Jain: The
Indian education system faces several challenges none unique in itself
but the combination and the scale make them unique. Simply speaking we
don’t have enough well trained teachers, serious limitation in terms of
financial resources, deficiencies in curricula, wide variance in opening
balance of students and lack of purchasing power by the consumer. And
to top it all thanks to demographics the largest K12 population in the
world over the next 2 decades. Technology can help and is helping in
various ways. Our ventures are leveraging technology to help provide a
much richer value proposition at an affordable value proposition to
millions of students. Technology is helping supplement teacher quality,
lack of resources, customization of curricula, remedial and lower the
price point.
Douglas Crets: Learning
on digital platforms seems to demonstrate that we are reaching a
tipping point when global learning may happen, at scale, with education
institutions enabling their student communities to interact with other
students in other institutions. Do other countries see the US
traditional education system as a viable content-sharing or
collaboration partner? Are there technological, cultural, legal, or
capital-based constraints to this interaction?
Gopal Jain: Clearly
the US has an unparalleled repository of content. However the US
educational system might not be the ideal model for countries like
India. Take k-12 for example. The US system is a public educational
system which spends USD 10K per student per year. It’s a rolls Royce not
suited to Indian conditions. The Indian public delivery system is far
less efficient and even a fraction of this level of spend will bankrupt
the Indian state. The Indian K12 system therefore is being led by
private providers who operate at affordable price points relevant to
Indian purchasing power and needs.
Douglas Crets: Where are you funding startups, which sectors or verticals make sense in the education space?
Gopal Jain: We
are a hybrid of venture and growth. We have funded ventures across the
spectrum in the education space both core and ancillaries right from k12
to higher ed. We rarely fund start ups but are perhaps the most
experienced and comprehensive investors in Indian education.
Gaja Capital Partners is an India focused, mid-market, private equity firm. Gaja invests in emerging sector leaders that leverage domestic demand in India. Gaja invested in Educomp in 2005. Gaja is working closely with Educomp on various aspects of its growth strategy including business development for new and existing businesses, fund raising, investor relations, M&A and corporate finance. Gaja also helped manage the company’s successful Initial Public Offering.
You can follow Douglas Crets on Twitter here.