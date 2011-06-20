Interview: Gopal Jain: Founder and Managing Partner, Gaja Capital Partners

Gopal Jain: The

Indian education system faces several challenges none unique in itself

but the combination and the scale make them unique. Simply speaking we

don’t have enough well trained teachers, serious limitation in terms of

financial resources, deficiencies in curricula, wide variance in opening

balance of students and lack of purchasing power by the consumer. And

to top it all thanks to demographics the largest K12 population in the

world over the next 2 decades. Technology can help and is helping in

various ways. Our ventures are leveraging technology to help provide a

much richer value proposition at an affordable value proposition to

millions of students. Technology is helping supplement teacher quality,

lack of resources, customization of curricula, remedial and lower the

price point.

Douglas Crets: Learning

on digital platforms seems to demonstrate that we are reaching a

tipping point when global learning may happen, at scale, with education

institutions enabling their student communities to interact with other

students in other institutions. Do other countries see the US

traditional education system as a viable content-sharing or

collaboration partner? Are there technological, cultural, legal, or

capital-based constraints to this interaction?

Gopal Jain: Clearly

the US has an unparalleled repository of content. However the US

educational system might not be the ideal model for countries like

India. Take k-12 for example. The US system is a public educational

system which spends USD 10K per student per year. It’s a rolls Royce not

suited to Indian conditions. The Indian public delivery system is far

less efficient and even a fraction of this level of spend will bankrupt

the Indian state. The Indian K12 system therefore is being led by

private providers who operate at affordable price points relevant to

Indian purchasing power and needs.

Douglas Crets: Where are you funding startups, which sectors or verticals make sense in the education space?

Gopal Jain: We

are a hybrid of venture and growth. We have funded ventures across the

spectrum in the education space both core and ancillaries right from k12

to higher ed. We rarely fund start ups but are perhaps the most

experienced and comprehensive investors in Indian education.

You can read more about Gopal Jain here.