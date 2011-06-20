Beyond The High Line: Simple Solutions For Turning Old Infrastructure Into New Cities

After the success of New York’s High Line, every forward thinking urban planner in America wants to turn their city’s elevated railway into beautiful parks. But that’s both derivative and often not practical for the environment. That said, there are many ways that cities can remodel derelict infrastructure, or repurpose city infrastructure that was poorly designed in the first place.

The American Society of Landscape Architects (ALSA) has compiled many of these ideas into a handy video about redesigning cities to create healthier and more user-friendly cities into one handy (though dryly narrated) video, with some amazing renderings of the lovely, nearly bucolic cities in which we may all live in the future.

One of the main undervalued (if still overused) assets of any city is parking spaces. By making fewer parking spaces, you can deincentivize driving, which makes city life generally more healthy. At the same time, you can take the land otherwise used simply for storing cars and turn it into public spaces. It’s something that’s been done on a temporary basis by Park(ing) Day, but if cities took it from a yearly culture jam to a permanent policy, it could quickly alter the urban landscape.