Decide Helps You Time Electronics Buys, Online Gambling Gets A New Leader, Zoosh Challenges NFC, And More…

Decide Predicts If You Should Wait To Purchase Electronics

If you’re stalking Apple news to see if you should buy that new MacBook, or wait for one of the billion Apple rumors to come to fruition next, Decide is the service for you. Decide uses a algorithm to predict changes in market offers to recommend if you should buy now, or cool your heels and wait for a price drop or new model. It’s already raised $8 million from the Maveron, Madrona Venture Group, a Google founding board member and others, so sure are they in Decide’s prediction skills.

NFC Without The Hardware

Silicon Valley startup Zoosh has reportedly developed a way to enable wireless transactions on smartphones through inaudible, ultrasonic sounds, instead of the impending Near-Field Communication (NFC) technology. Zoosh says it can upgrade checkout terminals for a fraction of the cost compared to NFC ($30 instead of $100-$850).

Making A Bet On Online Gambling

U.S. Digital Gaming appointed entertainment exec Jon Richmond as CEO, showing that the high-profile casino-backed organization thinks the wildly profitable world of online gambling will become legal. While several states have mulled online gambling for their own residents, called “intrastate gambling,” none have been ratified. “This is a matter of being in position when legalization occurs,” U.S. Digital Gaming founder Richard Bronson said. “If they never legalize poker online then we’ve made a bad bet.”