Pulp, Non-Fiction: On The British Library’s Book-Digitizing Deal With Google

Last week the British Library was lauded for its impressive (and graphically extremely polished) effort at bringing 60,000 digital copies of historic books to the general public as a free iPad app. It seems this was just the tip of the Library’s plans, however, and it’s now entered into an unprecedented deal with Google to bring 250,000 other publications to Google Books. The texts are all in the public domain, and some stretch back to the 18th century. It’s in the best traditions of the Library’s historic mission. And it’s not quite as straightforward as merely releasing e-copies of texts.

The deal

Google’s got several other high-profile deals with other libraries, but the British Library deal is significant because the BL is the second biggest library in the world, after the Library of Congress (if you’re counting books, rather than periodicals). There are 14 million books among 150 million texts in a variety of formats and three million are added every year–because the BL is a legal deposit library, so it gets a copy of all books produced in the U.K. and Ireland, including many books from overseas that are published in Britain.

The Library’s chief executive Dame Lynne Brindley has commented on the new deal, highlighting the original mission of the Library to make knowledge accessible to everyone–the Google deal is “building on this proud tradition.” Since anyone with a browser can now access the material for free from anywhere in the world, the deal sets an important precedent that may be expanded in the future.

Research

One group who’ll immediately benefit from this technology are historians, and historians of language. Putting these 250,000 books into Google not only makes them infinitely more accessible, much faster than before, but it also makes them searchable in ways that haven’t been possible. When examining historic writing, it could allow historians to connect to new texts they hadn’t encountered before–or find pertinent references inside obscure texts that they wouldn’t have previously consulted. Historians of language will be similarly able to access a new dataset to examine trends of word usage and origin.