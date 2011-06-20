iFive: More Web Names, Facebook Social Music Plans, Bitcoin And Sega Hacked, Microsoft-Skype Okay, NY Post’s Anti-iPad Move

J.K. Rowling has segments of the Interwebs alive with intrigue over the new site Pottermore.com, and this content-enhanced YouTube page, which goes far and above your usual smart ad. We’ll find out Wednesday morning what it’s all about.

1. ICANN has voted to change the Internet landscape by allowing potentially “hundreds” of new generic Top Level Domains to exist–that means you could see web addresses ending in .Canon or .Paris and more. It’s a significant moment in Net history, as there are only 20-plus TLDs right now. But controversy has immediately arisen over the amount of money brands could be forced to spend to defend their IP over the new possible URLs.

2. Facebook has plans to launch itself fully into the streaming music game, and hot rumors are connecting the social networking site’s plans with, among other providers, Spotify (which may explain why Spotify’s managed to close deals with the music labels after years of trying). Facebook may content itself as being the arbiter of share information (via Connect and Likes) and other social data from providers like Spotify, circumventing dealing with labels.

3. As Bitcoin, the novel digital currency, hits the limelight a huge “bank heist” has occurred with a Hong Kong-based hacker attacking the main online exchange for Bitcoins, Mt. Gox. The attack collapsed prices to pennies from a $30-plus peak. Meanwhile, game giant Sega has been attacked and 1.3 million account details–including personal user info, but no financial data–have been stolen. LulzSec, claiming it wasn’t involved, has offered revenge attacks to Sega. So far the gaming company does not appear to have accepted the offer.

4. Microsoft has been given final antitrust approval by the FTC to buy famous VoIP provider Skype, which is based in Luxembourg. Skype was then revealed to be firing key executives in order to avoid costly cash payouts, with several VPs, the Chief Marketing Officer, and the head of HR going–according to insiders the firings were motivated by strong opinions in Skype’s existing management chain, which has undergone radical overhauls over the recent year.

5. The New York Post ignited controversy over the weekend by blocking access from Mobile Safari browsers on iPads to its website. This means iPad users can’t access the paper, and are directed instead to the NYP‘s paid-access app. Since users of Android phones and webOS and Windows phones aren’t affected, it’s a clear attempt to have income not go to Apple but instead to go directly to the ailing paper.