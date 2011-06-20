Cannes POV: Don Draper Has Been Replaced By Your User Experience Designer

For those unfamiliar with the nuances and evolution of the advertising business, educated primarily through the wonderful fiction of “Mad Men,” conventional wisdom would signal that much of the power in the ecosystem revolves around charming and dapper creative types. And for much of the history of modern advertising, that would be broadly accurate.

In advertising’s early years, there were only a few channels to create for, literally and figuratively, so the media buying and planning was fairly straightforward, and executives focused on a brands budget and producing exceptional creative content to spend that budget.

For a more accurate and slightly more up-to-date picture of the role of creative directors and the advertising business, Doug Pray’s “Art & Copy” tells a more realistic tale. Instead of Mr. Draper and Sterling, viewers get Hal Riney, Lee Clow and Jeff Goodby, ruminating about the old days where you could literally buy unskippable exposure on television and thoughtful spots could demonstrably move product and inspire loyalty and curiosity.

Fast-forward to today, where consumer preference and attention extends infinitely and across multiple devices and the definition of content has been wildly expanded. While it’s nothing to panic about, and it is quite possible to navigate, it does spark the need for a new type of creative department.

It’s a creative team that can manufacture content in an age where news feeds, social games, Pandora, daily deals, photo sharing, on demand or time-shifted video competes with live television, magazines, movies and radio.

Therefore, we must acknowledge the innovators and entrepreneurs who create these new platforms where people now spend an increasing amount of their time: 150 million tweets a day, 32 minutes per visit and 700 billion minutes a month on Facebook, 40 hours of video uploaded to YouTube every minute, 300 million global players of Zynga games, 200 million Daily Deal subscribers and XBox Live and Netflix have as many subscribers as Comcast.