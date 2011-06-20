Crowdfunding And The Rebirth Of The Cordless Landline

When’s the last time you used a cordless landline phone? Or, more importantly, when’s the last time you got really excited about using a cordless landline phone?

The folks at Detraform, a

Montreal-based boutique electronics brand, are hoping their first and flagship

product, the model 500 telephone, will become a new icon in home telephone

design.

“The home

telephone has a proud design history to build on and many of us have an

emotional connection to these charming older machines. I wanted to reference

the best of these designs while contributing something fresh and

incorporating a modern but subtle interface” says Joel Blair, the driving force behind

the project.

The model 500 offers form and function without all of the frills.

The phone’s pared-down features include hands free speaker phone, a simple push

to talk intercom system, and caller ID with 20 number memory–all housed in a durable

and visually stunning polished polycarbonate and anodized aluminum shell.

But the design isn’t the only thing unique about the product.

Blair is also using crowdfunding as a way to validate the concept and cover

production costs.

Detraform will use the funds received from pre-orders to complete

engineering and commercialization. If they

reach their funding goal, customers should expect to receive their new phones

in just about nine months. If they don’t, their pre-order customers won’t be

charged.

“Crowdfunding presents a way forward, offering start-ups effective

market research and development capital. This new funding model is really

changing the landscape for the designer entrepreneur” Blair added.