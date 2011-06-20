5 Tips That Make Your Meetings iPad-Friendly

The pen and paper are losing their dominance in boardrooms across North America. Instead, workers are meeting with iPads in tow. While the laptop is often considered to be an intrusive device on the table, since the mere opening of the screen partially blocks its owner, Apple’s slick tablet is a much more welcome face. With more than 25 million iPads already sold, this trend is bound to continue.

To make your meetings iPad-friendly, here are some tips.



1. Take a Stand



Whether you’re showing something on your iPad or using the device to take notes, one of the best stands on the market right now is The Loop from Griffin. It’s a portable and durable accessory that will keep the first generation iPad in its place, whether you’re in landscape or portrait view. If you have an iPad 2, your best bet is the Targus 360 rotating stand and case. Like The Loop, it’s durable and easy to carry around.



2. Sync Together



When you want to share a document with your attendees, there is a new app that will make the presentation experience a breeze. Idea Flight allows you to share multiple file formats with other iPad users, up to 15 people in fact. If your colleagues have iPads, they simply download the app for free to tag along. As the program “Pilot” you will have to pay a one-time fee of $7.99 to be able to control what you share. The best thing is that you can lock the presentation so everyone sees what you see, or you can unlock it to allow your “Passengers” to browse through at their convenience.