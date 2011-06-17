Facilities Management Uncertainties Point To Deeper Organizational Questions

Workers who work at your company but not for your company, many of those

people are employed by a facilities management firm.

In May, I attended two conferences on

facilities management and the future of work. The first was Worktech 11, in New York, the

other, was the European Facilities

Management Conference in Vienna, Austria. Certain themes came up in both

meetings that suggest uncertainties not only for facilities management, but for

business in general. Overarching the deeper uncertainties

is the recurring theme of organizational configuration. The question of

organizational configuration raises another question: how much can a firm

outsource and still retain an operationally autonomous character? How much can

it outsource and remain differentiated in the market? How much can it outsource

and remain innovative? If future organizations consist of smaller and smaller

collections of employee specialists and larger percentages of outsourced

functions held together by a hodgepodge of contractual obligations (most of

which are not transparent to other outsourced partners), how then, is the

organization defined? So much of management training and management

consulting is focused on getting the most from employees, but in this age of

the conglomerate organization, shouldn’t organizations focus more on partner

management as an integrated, strategic competency and less on employees in

isolation. Not only are individual employee roles often dependent on the

partners they manage, but increasingly, the firm itself relies on its partners

for execution, for quality and for operation excellence. Is the core competency

of the firm to become the expert in financial management, brand and partner

management alone? I will leave you to ponder those

questions while I provide a deeper context about uncertainties specific to

facilities management and the organizations that employ this resource. What model of work will prevail? A major

uncertainty for businesses, and one particularly acute for facilities

management, comes in the form of the work model. Will people want to come to

work? Will sustainability drive them away as firms realize the benefits of home

work and commuting times given back in the form of increased productivity? As

firms allow more and more people to make the choice about where and when they

work, the facilities teams will need to be intimately involved in order to

scale their resources, perhaps even offer new capabilities such as home office

set-up, safety and security services. With a range

of possible work models, facilities management firms can use scenario planning

to explore different models and understand the impact of those models on their

businesses, and to drive strategic discussions that will perhaps lead to

innovative new products and services.

How much can/will the facilities management industry take on? There is no one definition of facilities management. The

International Facilities Management Association (IFMA)

defines facilities management as “a profession that encompasses multiple

disciplines to ensure functionality of the built environment by integrating

people, place, processes and technology. Europe and the U.K. actually have published standards that define facilities

management, but as I heard during the conferences, those definitions are being

challenged by evolving business models, models of work and the opportunity for

commercial firms to expand their services. Facilities management firms typically offer a variety of services

including: Health and Safety

Fire Safety

Security

Maintenance (including automation, heat, air, ventilation, grounds, paint and fabric)

Statutory testing and inspections

Operational roles (ranging from waste management and photocopying to reception and pest control)

Lease negotiations

Disaster recovery and emergency response

Facilities models

Facilities planning and design As a former employee of an aerospace

company who kept a hardhat, an orange vest and a flashlight in his office as

part of an emergency response team, that list of non-employee services is rather

extensive–and under maintenance and operational roles I just scratched the

surface of the services some contractors provide. In the Michael Porter model

of core competencies, it would be hard to argue that that any of these jobs

equated to the level of engineer or Vice President of Sales, but in the past,

these were fellow employees, each of them invited to company picnics and

parties, all wrapped into the same blanket of anxiety and expectation during

annual reviews, all equally triumphant when a new contract arrived, or remorseful

at the loss of an long-time customer. Perhaps this isn’t the place to ask

this question, but I will ask it anyway: who owns the emotional architecture of

an organization? For many outsourced workers, their sense of identity is torn

between where they work and who they work with and who they work for. And “regular”

employees have a difficult time reconciling their behaviors and actions with

policies regarding outsourced employees. This lack of emotional architecture creates

a clear uncertainty about how to maintain organizational effectiveness and

organizational well-being in the years ahead. Public sector leadership We often equate our public sector with space, not by

function. We refer broadly to “what’s going on in Washington,” when discussing

politics rather than refer to what a particular department or congressional

committee is doing. I had a fascinating discussion with a facilities manager

for a large European city who shared with me the role space plays in politics. Politicians,

he informed me, understand the equivalency that constituents put between space

and accomplishment. When politicians want to demonstrate their political

prowess, they build a building, and they often do it grand style with much

investment in aesthetics and design. The building is, after all, a lasting

legacy to those who negotiated its funding–people’s whose name sometimes adorn

the building, or perhaps just hang over entrance portals or on brass plaques

hung in hallways. Political-building-grandstanding, however, doesn’t usually

take into account the long view of owning and maintaining such a structure. This

young man shared with me the shock from politicians when they are informed

their new, multi-story stained-glass windows require renting a special crane to

keep them clean or that the new wood floors requires thousands of Euros to keep

them shinny and unweathered–these politicians seem to uniformly respond with:

“no one told us.” In other words, buildings are seldom built with realistic maintenance

budgets.

As politicians the world over stress energy efficiency,

sustainable practices and many, the mantra of learning to live within the

country’s means, it isn’t clear if they will actually demonstrate leadership at

the most fundamental level by figuring out how to effectively maintain their

current structures, and how to plan structures that can be maintained over

time. Will politicians take the long view as long as they are held to account

only for their current term when entering a re-election cycle? Will the public sector be a model for

sustainable facilities? I see political leadership as a litmus test for

sustainability. If government organizations, and their Non-governmental organization

(NGO) counterparts, cannot design for sustainability, and invest in retrofits for

sustainability and lower-cost maintenance, then their rhetoric about

sustainability and ecology will continue to fall softly on ears waiting for

eyes to demonstrate that words lead to action. Strategic role Like other

roles, in my experience IT is the best example, if an organization is trying to

find its strategic role, its seat at the executive table, then it is probably

one where senior leadership is questioning is position as a core competency. At

both conferences, discussions about the elevation of facilities management to a

strategic role in the organization were everywhere, in both the public and the

private sector. With the broad set of services coming under the umbrella of

facilities management, many of which are increasingly customer facing, does the

outsourced partner deserve a seat at the executive table? Does the conglomerate

organization extend upward, so that even the senior leadership team starts to

reflect the reality of outsourcing? Partnering and interfaces People who work for facilities management firms report to

managers within those firms. Their performance reviews are ultimately delivered

by those facilities management firms, as are promotions and transfers,

discipline and rewards. The design of the work environment, the interface

between people, the shared experience, remains uncertain. As does who

facilities management firms report to. Is it operations? Human resources?

Procurement? Who owns creating the shared experience? Is that experience

negotiated in the contract? How do firms with different contract owners

interface with each other? These are questions that seldom make it to the table

today, creating uncertainty internally with the firm, and externally with the

contractors. The very way I had to construct that last sentence points to the

issue–the internal and external view–how does the melded view, the

consensus reality, of the organization, come into being for conglomerate organizations? Will technology outpace standards? Europe likes standards. A lot. When it comes to technology,

however, standards can be constraints to innovation. Facilities management in

Europe is falling into the same standards trap as many other fields. Standards

may create a level playing field, but a level playing field that is full of

potholes or one that offers a vantage point to a more modern field with a fence

separating one field from the other, doesn’t exude agility, adaptation or

innovation. Facilities management organizations need to be cautious about their

standards work so that principals and interfaces don’t get in the way of their

ability to execute when underlying technology platforms shift, either in facilities

management modeling, or in standards for light bulbs and solar energy. Will sustainability move beyond marketing? Sustainability was on everyone’s tongue and in almost every

presentation, but it was clear that presenters and attendees were struggling

with the cognitive dissonance between capitalism/consumerism and

sustainability. Many vendors tout the acquisition of new things, from software

to sensors, that will make people and organizations more aware of their energy

use, but few talked about downturns in consumption that would reflect a shift

in the economic models. Sustainability seems to be focused on a combination of

recycling and energy savings. Governments and politicians are focused on

appearing to use taxpayer dollars more effectively while software and hardware

vendors are trying to build new markets for their goods and services. General

businesses and agencies are trying to legitimately reduce their costs, but

sustainability is placed into an industrial age context where it fits into

other cost savings efforts. If the investment in sustainability generates

savings equal to or greater than other cost savings efforts, then it wins, but

that is not a given. More mundane efforts, from process improvements to labor

reductions often generate shorter term results, pushing off sustainability

efforts.

This points a critical uncertainty around the character of

sustainability. Will sustainability become a meaningful metric in its broadest

sense, or will it remain a second-tier effort worthy of marketing rhetoric but

always an easy drop when profits are at risk? Who will occupy the facilities? Last but certainly not least, we circle back to the question

of the conglomerate organization. Who, indeed, will occupy the facilities that

facilities management organizations run? Depending on the reach of the facilities

management contract, facilities managers could include security, janitorial

staff, environmental technicians, receptionists and many other roles. All of

these people will be occupying facilities but they are not employees of the

firm with its name above the door, but of the firm running the facility. And in firms with outsourced IT and other

internal services, many other people working inside the facility will be

non-employees. This raises the question of contractor interfaces. Who for

instance, prioritizes requests? Do “real” employees always receive the highest

priority? Does an employee arbitrate requests for the facilities manager? Is

there a hierarchy of commitments and service level agreements that inform priorities? Those questions force one down into organizational uncertainty

and they can be answered, but the larger question of who will occupy facilities

is one with ramifications at the highest level of organizations, public and

private–because it begs the question of the role of the facility in an

increasingly conglomerate organization.

The virtualization of work–the ability to deliver value anywhere,

anytime–for many roles, creates an recursive question that goes like this: does

the facility exist only to facilitate work, and if so, does software now

replace the facility with a workspace?, or does the facilitation of work

require a facility? Each organization

will need to answer this question. The prevailing assumption in the industrial

age was that work required a place, but more and more jobs and roles no longer

require a place, however, as the coworking movement shows, even virtual

start-ups like to have a place to exchange ideas–to touch things, to see

Perhaps the larger uncertainty here is what role space will play in the future of work, and the impact that question will have on people who choose place-based careers over those who choose placeless careers.

play in the future of work, and the impact that question will have on people

who choose place-based careers over those who choose placeless careers. Facilities management will be a good place to

monitor how the work experience of the 21st-Century evolves.