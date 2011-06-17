Funny Money: Is Bitcoin The Future Of Currency… Or A Total Scam?

Digital security firm Symantech has discovered a new type of viral exploit that tries to crack open a user’s Bitcoin wallet and steal its contents–the virtual answer to the old-fashioned bank heist. But what’s a Bitcoin, and why would anyone want one when there are gold bricks and paper dollars still ripe for a swindle?

Symantec’s discovery of the Infostealer.Coinbit malware shows how valuable the new currency actually could be, although whether that value is merited is hotly debated. Another hack-based heist earlier this week resulted in the theft of 25,000 Bitcoins at a real-world equivalent value of nearly $500,000, and there’s no way the victim can recover the lost cash, thanks to the tech that makes the currency “safe” in some senses. This shows how dangerous a new way of transferring notional value in symbolic form (i.e. any type of money) can be for early adopters.

Bitcoins don’t actually exist in the physical sense. When you engage in a Bitcoin transaction, you’re merely sending a highly encrypted digital token that says, in effect, “This token is numbered X, and I’m conferring ownership to the recipient.” The identity of the coin, owner, and new owner are all cryptographically protected via public keys, and when a transaction is completed the Bitcoin “market” is alerted to the new ownership–meaning that when the new owner tries to spend it, buyers will only accept the coin if it comes from the associated account. It’s all handily explained here:

Though the idea’s been around for a while, it’s been in the spotlight recently thanks to the $500,000 theft and because two U.S. Senators recently pressed for a crackdown on the currency. Some say Bitcoins are being used to buy illegal drugs online via shadowy markets that exploit both the effectively untraceable Bitcoins and the anonymous way they can be traded. There’s also plenty of scrutiny of the entire principle that underpins the currency–for a primer, check out the very lengthy thread on Quora that delves into fiscal theory.

Any new form of currency inevitably ignites controversy on a number of fronts. The Linden Dollar, a virtual currency that drives the economy of virtual world Second Life, has attracted some of its own bad news–particularly when moves by Second Life owner Linden Labs forced tiny adjustments or even big swings in the relative value of the currency, causing real-world effects since Linden Dollars trade on an exchange for real dollars. It’s also been alleged that criminals use Linden Dollars as one step in a money laundering process that makes tracing the crime that much harder.