Celebs Crowdsource With Talenthouse, Pulse Raises $9M, Comcast Touts Gigabit Speeds

Celebs Crowdsource With Talenthouse

Legendary comic creator Stan Lee is looking for a new superhero; rapper the Game is scouting for a new verse–and anyone with an idea and an Internet connection could have the next big thing. Talenthouse has developed quite a cast of celebrity users scouring user-generated ideas to help break their creative blocks and create new stars in the process.

Pulse Raises $9M

The Apple award-winning iPad-curation app raised a hefty sum from New Enterprise Associates, Greycroft Partners, and Lerer Ventures. Since its legal flap with The New York Times last year, it’s garnered partnerships with the likes of The Huffington Post and The New Yorker.