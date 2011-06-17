Behind the Numbers: Twitter Questions

Few would deny that Twitter is at least somewhat useful for finding breaking news and information. The format is perfect for getting quick bits of information out to the world instantly through mobile devices, making it ideal for “on the spot” journalism.

Gathering opinions and information is a different facet of Twitter that can easily be debated by both sides. To those who use it, the feedback they receive is invaluable. To detractors, the information is often untrustworthy and nonsensical.

Rather than speculate, inboxQ put the question of “Twitter Questions” to the test. How valuable is the service? How are people using it? Are they getting the answers they want?

To Tweet or not to Tweet. It isn’t really the questions, but we’ll ask anyway.

Click to enlarge.