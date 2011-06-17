Surly may not do my too-hip-for-words Swedish waitress justice. She dispensed my morning coffee like a hand grenade–more throwing than pouring. Evidently she didn’t get the memo that we’re in a new age of customer service because before I could finish my food, she cleared my plate. And though I exclaimed, “I’m not done with my potatoes,” that plate was toast.

Unsettled, I couldn’t help but wonder if my grabby waitress was a blustery metaphor for the rapid-fire world of social media, especially Twitter. Every day thousands of morsels cross my Tweetdeck, many half-baked, some food for thought but none wholly satiating. It was with this mindset that I attended this week’s 140 Characters Conference, the veritable smorgasbord of Twitterville.

Curated by social mensch Jeff Pulver, this conference is unique in many ways but most notably for the fact that each of the 140 “characters” has only 10 minutes to tell their story. And when time is up, the theme song from Exodus blasts them off stage. Akin to a Spanish tapas bar, this approach limits the impact of any one dish, leaving you hungry for more of the good ones and grateful the bad ones got cut off.

A few of the tastier characters

Twitter superstar Ann Curry (okay she’s a TV star too), spiced up the morning with an impassioned plea for attendees to use the power of Twitter to do good. Seducing the crowd with a self-deprecating imitation of her mother’s halting English, Curry encouraged the audience to “dream the improbable” since she is living proof that these dreams can and will come true. I’ll take my potatoes with Curry any time.

Newark Mayor Cory Booker tweeted his way to the conference, alerting his 1-million-plus followers that he was stuck in Lincoln Tunnel traffic. Once he arrived, Booker’s straight talk about changing the way government works, including being more responsive to the individual, was refreshing but the gong went off long before anyone was ready.

Jeffrey Hayzlett, the former CMO of Kodak turned social media evangelist, took timeout from his book tour to introduce Gaby Zwaan, a Dutch artist whose career Hayzlett helped catapult via Twitter. Only a bit gabby, Zwaan let his tulip-filled paintings and street art tell his story, providing a quick feast for our eyes without overstaying his welcome.

No need for 5-hour energy drinks

Among the surprises, Ian Spector, a diminutive, self-described geek, shared his unlikely journey to fame by creating the bestselling Chuck Norris fact books after his tough tweets became popular. Providing a real-time taste of his wry sense of humor, Spector revealed that the indefatigable Norris actually sued him after the first book was published, a rich detail that left me energized and ready to kick Norris’s ass.