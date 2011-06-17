Everloop Pioneers Kids’ Social Playground As Facebook Lurks At The Gates

Now or in the near future, Facebook wants your kids. And your kids, face it, want their Facebook.

Last month, Mark Zuckerberg made headlines for saying Facebook should, eventually, be a place for pre-teens, a controversial declaration in light of recent evidence that 43% of European pre-teens have illegally skirted the social network’s limit on users under 13.

As parents worry about Facebook’s unfiltered news stream of NC-17 college weekends, adult advertisements, and child predators that evade monitoring, an alternative tween social network, Everloop, has developed what it says is a range of parent-friendly features. Whether Everloop is blazing a trail of its own or setting itself up for a pricey buyout by Facebook itself, its likely to lay groundwork for Zuckerberg’s inevitable foray into social networking’s youth demo.

Inside Everloop, parents are authenticated through a series of questions and verifications before any interaction is permitted, and then they are given options to switch on their kids’ features such as email, friending, and chatting as the young ones grow into their digital britches.

Everloop CEO, Hillary DeCesare, tells Fast Company that parents will often want initially to be very restrictive. As children age or demonstrate responsible use, parents can allow more slack and allow children to chat and join groups of like-minded peers, called a “loop.”

Everloop might be more 1984 than Lord of The Flies.Messages can snooped without the child’s consent and parents can opt to personally approve every friend request. DeCesare argues that such measures are not violations of privacy, because the terms of service give ample warning to young users that “their parents are involved.” However, she says, Everloop is still a nascent platform, and she looks favorably on a system where children are fully aware of what parents can–and cannot–view.