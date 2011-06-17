How Marketing May Save London’s Bees

It’s hard to say exactly why honeybees the world over are disappearing. Evidence points to viruses, fungi, cell phone use, pesticides, and climate change as potential causes (or parts of a larger cause). But much of the population still remains unaware of the problem and how dangerous it could be to our food system. London’s solution: a marketing blitz.

The city recently launched a major marketing campaign with the LIDA Agency and M&C Saatchi to encourage community beekeeping and “bee-friendly behavior” like growing bee-pollinated foods (i.e. fruit trees, tomatoes, and

soft fruits), buying locally sourced

honey, and minimizing pesticide use in gardening.

The Capital Bee campaign, part of a larger push to create 2012 community food growing spaces in the city by the 2012 Olympics, is also training 50 community beekeepers. The city already has 2,500 registered hives, but lost a third of its bee colonies in the winter of 2009–’10 because of Colony Collapse Disorder.