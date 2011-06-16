Mezzanine Steps Meetings Up A Level

Despite decades of earnest technological advances, meetings

generally remain as unsatisfying as they are unproductive. The culprit is the meeting

room model of a single computer hooked up to a projector, which forces

participants to work in sequence rather than in tandem. This stymies

collaboration and channels meetings into a presenter-driven dynamic, where each

person must wait their turn to load up their material or use the mouse.

Whiteboarding and application sharing can restore some of

the sense of mutuality and participation, but they typically limit the

collaboration to one document or application at a time. It can also be

difficult for participants to incorporate materials that they’ve prepared in

advance of the meeting into the collaborative session.

In teleconferences and virtual meetings–even in high-end

telepresence environments–the problems are amplified by the inevitable fifteen

minutes of troubleshooting and verifying connections, and the disconnection

that remote participants experience by not being in the room.

So we have a consensus: meetings suck. Can we adjourn now?

Not so fast. Mezzanine, an innovative new technology from

Los Angeles-based startup Oblong Industries,

promises a cure for the common meeting with a feature set straight out of a

science fiction movie.

Imagine this: Participants walk into a meeting room

outfitted with a series of large flat-panel monitors on every wall creating a display

surface nearly a dozen feet long and three feet high. Additional monitors in

vertical aspect are mounted on adjoining walls. Attendees attach their laptops,

iPads, SmartPhones or any device with a video output to one head of an

octopus-like connection cable (or, perhaps someday soon, through a wireless

technology).