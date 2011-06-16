Google Launches Reputation Management, Tapjoy Pays For Android Porting, Restaurant Tabs Go Mobile

Google’s Reputation-Management Tool

New Dashboard tools streamline alerts about personal information that crops up on the web–wanted or not. This will be especially valuable to businesses wary of negative comments or outright lies. Former CEO Eric Schmidt got in hot water once for joking that “every young person one day will be entitled automatically to change his or her name on reaching adulthood in order to disown youthful hijinks stored on their friends’ social media sites,” as he later explained on the Colbert Report. Google reputation management has been a hot business of late, and what irony it would be if Google’s own tool is not as sophisticated as some of the more top-end products.

Paying Your Bill Without A Waiter

No more waiting around for busy servers to turn up with your check after a Pizza Express dinner: The pizza joint is partnering with PayPal to allow patrons to settle their bills through their iPhone. Pizza Express is also rolling out free in-house Wi-Fi to ensure poor reception doesn’t cramp its new experiment. Now, if they could just get those Japanese robots to bring the food, we could get rid of waiters altogether!

Tapjoy Helps iPhone Developers Port to Android

The popular gaming distributor is ponying up a cool $5 million to help rejected Apple developers transition to the warm, inclusive embrace of Google. Tapjoy was famously burned by new rules prohibiting apps from giving virtual currency in exchange for users installing other apps.