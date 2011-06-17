Area Man Finds Hilarity, Insights In The Onion’s Methods, Madness

Every Monday, editors at satirical newspaper The Onion collect between 700 to 1,000 headlines from contributing writers around the globe in search of stories to fill its pages. A committee of editors then whittles the headlines down to roughly 100, and from there, the brainstorming sessions begin to fill out the hilarious paragraphs that will sit below those headlines.

“It’s a headline-driven business,” says Baratunde Thurston, digital director at The Onion–indeed, some of the paper’s best headlines are as eye-catching and smart as they are hilarious and potentially viral: “Wikipedia Celebrates 750 Years of American Independence,” read one from a few years back.

Thurston was speaking at Fast Company‘s Most Creative People in Business event (he’s No. 49 on our list), where he touched on everything from the absurdity of legitimate news to Onion stories from 1783 (“Benjamin Franklin’s Inventions This Week” include math and the U.S. patent, which Franklin in turn patented). But outside the laughter, Thurston’s discussion offered some valuable insight into the creative process at The Onion, and what it can mean for organizations not practicing comedy.

Case in point: The Onion‘s grueling pitching and story selection process. Reducing hundreds if not thousands of headlines, as Thurston explained, is not easy. “Half of the ideas we throw away are great,” he said. “They just don’t fit.” It’s a “collaborative brainstorming process,” where a “trusted group of very smart and talented people” argue their case for a headline’s inclusion. Oftentimes, that means “throwing away most of the ideas.” Other considerations: “Has anyone done it before? The elimination process initially hinges on a search for originality, and then substance after that,” Thurston says.