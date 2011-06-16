Analyzing The Faces Of Republican Candidates

For those following the cycle of punditry, the June 13th GOP presidential debate from New Hampshire is all tucked in and sealed with a yawn. The consensus: Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney strengthened his frontrunner standing; Former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty blew it; Minnesota Representative Michele Bachmann broke through to gain the most.

But facial coding expert Dan Hill saw a different story unfold. He performed an analysis on the debaters’ mugs Monday night exclusively for Fast Company and says: Romney did not enhance his status; Pawlenty performed admirably on an emotional front; and Bachmann exposed her weakness.

Hill, who’s been featured on CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, The Today Show, and more, has been using his proprietary facial emotional analysis to track and predict elections since 2004 (read more about the science behind the analysis here). The CIA and FBI employ facial coding techniques based on the scientific foundation Hill uses. And, most importantly, he’s correctly called a number of races when the punditry pack has flailed. Hill predicted then candidate, now Secretary of State Hillary Clinton would rebound in New Hampshire after a disastrous Iowa effort in 2007 because “her emotional, connective abilities had improved.” And she did. Earlier this year, Hill’s facial “Cartesian Analysis” (rating the candidates’ expressions for “impact” or intensity, and “appeal” or positivity) indicated former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, Donald Trump, and Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels were not likely to run. They’re not. And former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin won’t run either, Hill is saying.

Many of us, remember, vote for the person, not the party or policies. “Fifty-five percent of how people take in what is being communicated comes not from words (only 8%), but instead from the communicator’s facial expressions,” Hill says. We choose friends based on the emotional connection we get, not a scientific compatibility analysis.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of how it all played out June 13th from Hill’s perspective.