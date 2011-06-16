Infographic Of The Day: The Mavs Win It All (LeBron Whines)

Amidst the delirious joy of seeing LeBron James and the Miami Heat get humiliated in the 2011 NBA Finals, we actually forgot something important: That means the Mavs won! So this is probably the first time ever that most basketball fans would rather give Mark Cuban a fist bump rather than a kick in the junk.

Anyway, one of our favorite infographic-poster companies, Chartball, is out with a new poster celebrating and dissecting the Mavs’ charmed season.

In the many graphs, you can pick out a number of story lines that defined the Mavs. For one, early on in the season, they were crippled by injuries to their star, Dirk Nowitzki. Those losses were soon compounded by other injuries, and by the time the team was healthy again, it was far too late to catch up to the division leaders. Thus, the real strength of the Mavs went unappreciated throughout the season. They were a dark horse in the playoffs, but one whose talents were camouflaged by their regular season record: