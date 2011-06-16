LinkedIn Is An Untapped Treasure Trove For Political Campaigns

All of those Likes might be good practice for the real thing. But the better place to go to find people who actually vote isn’t Facebook, it’s LinkedIn, says Professor Keith Hampton, researcher on Pew’s new poll on civic engagement in social network users.

The business social network draws older, more educated citizens–voters who are far more reliable when it come to casting ballots than those on Facebook.

Regardless of platform, Pew’s groundbreaking study does suggest that social media is a hotbed of social butterflies and enthusiastic citizens and an essential platform for generating civic buzz.

All the viral sexy Obama Girl videos and “Hope” posters in the world mean nothing without a bigger pile of votes at the end of the election day. The graph below shows that, compared to Facebook, 14% more LinkedIn users “Voted or intended to vote” and 12% more “Tried to influence someone’s vote.”

To put this in perspective, 2008’s supposed “youthquake” ended up being an imperceptible tremor on Nov 4th. The youth vote only bumped 2.1% from the previous election (partly due to a spike in minority turnout). One explanation comes from the University of California, Irvine’s Professor Russel Dalton, who finds that younger voters tend to eschew structured civic activities, such as voting and supporting a political party, for boycotts and online activity.