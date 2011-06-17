Business, CSR And Nonprofit Leaders: What They’re Reading This Summer – Part II

Part I featured books with pirates, philosophers, and innovative solutions for a better world. Here are more summer reading ideas from leaders in nonprofits, social impact investing, business, and corporate social responsibility.

Sal Giambanco, Partner, Omidyar Network: Poor Economics: A Radical Rethinking of the Way to Fight Global Poverty, by Abhijit V. Banerjee and Esther Duflo: Abhijit V. Banerjee and Esther Duflo is fascinating and captivating. Their work reads like a version of Freakonomics for the poor. There are insights into fighting global poverty from the remarkable and vital perspective of those whom we profess to serve. Great insights like, “It is no surprise that the poor choose their foods not mainly for their cheap prices and nutritional values, but for how good they taste.” They remind us, I think, of our shared humanity and how at some fundamental levels we really do think alike.

God is Not a Christian: And Other Provocations, by Desmond Tutu. A personal hero, Desmond Tutu, embodies the potential for action that every person can potentially have. Most importantly, for me, Tutu reminds us of the universality of the great messages that the world’s religious traditions have for us all–that whether Eastern or Western, we all just might be called to be spiritual enlightened mystics.

Christine Bader, Advisor to the U.N. Special Representative for business & human rights; Advisory Board Member, The Op-Ed Project: I’m a David Foster Wallace devotee, so just read his unfinished novel, The Pale King. I thought it would be a non-work read, but it includes a long riff on corporate responsibility: One of his characters calls “the whole dark genius of corporations” and how they diffuse liability “a fugue of evaded responsibility.” Brilliant.

I’m now in the middle of Country Driving by Peter Hessler. Having spent a year working in China, I can never read enough about the place, and love Hessler’s eminently readable mix of personal narrative and reportage.

Even though it’s ten years old, I find myself reaching for Mary Ann Glendon’s A World Made New: Eleanor Roosevelt and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights a lot these days. Glendon debunks the myth that human rights are a Western concept, recounting the intense debate and collaboration–ably led by Eleanor Roosevelt–among the Chinese and other non-Western diplomats who created the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Mari Kuraishi, Co-Founder and CEO, GlobalGiving: Philanthropy and Social Investing Blueprint 2011, by Lucy Bernholz. Notwithstanding that we’re halfway into 2011, Lucy points out some deep secular developments affecting the way philanthropy is being shaped, among them the growth of for benefit corporations and the maturing of impact investing. Add to that the fact that millennials have lots of choices when it comes to socially rewarding work–from innovative alternative energy companies to organic farming, both labor and capital have far broader choices than before when it comes to serving the public good. This could fundamentally change the landscape of philanthropy and nonprofit work for decades to come.