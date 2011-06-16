Business, CSR And Nonprofit Leaders: What They’re Reading This Summer

Greg Belinfanti, Partner, One Equity Partners; Board Member, Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC): The Book of Basketball: The NBA According to the Sports Guy, by Bill Simmons. The NBA playoffs just ended and I just finished reading this book. It won’t change the world, but it is truly one of the best sports books I’ve ever read. It’s replete with facts about the game, players and answers to every basketball related question ever argued about over beers. I’m a big basketball fan, but this book will be interesting to even the mildest of fans. Two things to note: 1) read the forward by Malcom Gladwell and even more important 2) read every single footnote – they are absolutely hilarious and I mean laugh out loud (LOL) funny! And, it definitively answers the question, “Who is the best player ever?”

Jewish Pirates of the Caribbean, by Edward Kritzler: I’ve been asked so many times, how a Jamaican family got the last name “Belinfanti” that I had to do some digging. It’s a sephardic Jewish name! A colleague recommended this book. No Johnny Depp and no Penelope Cruz, but far more interesting. A fascinating and colorful history of where the Jews went following the Expulsion from Spain in 1492–many went to Amsterdam and then from there to the West Indies with the Dutch West Indies Company. Pick up a phone book in Amsterdam and you’ll find more than one Belinfanti(e). Great stories about the various personalities/pirates and their exploits in the West Indies, including Port Royal, Jamaica.

The Tenth Parallel: Dispatches Between the Fault Line Between Christianity and Islam, by Eliza Griswold. The tenth parallel is the line of latitude 700 miles above the equator. Approximately 60% of the world’s Christians and 50% of the world’s Muslims live in this region where religious struggles seem to me engrained in society. It’s a fascinating book which takes a look at these struggles from various perspectives: religious ideology, natural resource availability and control, local and national government control and policies, and U.S. foreign policy among others. Interestingly much of the struggles and fighting that occurs in this area is not only inter-religion, but also intra-religion with denominations of the same religion battling each other. The author, Eliza Griswold, provides a different perspective than we typically see from traditional media. She provides geopolitical context, but more often gives us the personal view of how these conflicts impact the lives of those embroiled in them on a daily basis.

Uncle Tom’s Cabin, by Harriet Beecher Stowe. I’ve actually never read Uncle Tom’s Cabin. It was taboo to read it when I was in high school, and my dad never put it on his personal summer reading list (yes, he used to give us summer reading apart from the school list). And so, I never got around to it. I recently read a profile of Harriet Beecher Stowe in Brave Companions, by David McCullough (could be on your summer reading list in its own right) that has made me put Uncle Tom’s Cabin on my summer reading list. I’ll let you know what I think.

Susan Davis, President and CEO, BRAC USA: KaBOOM! by Darell Hammond, Founder of KaBOOM!, a national nonprofit organization. This book is about my good friend and fellow social entrepreneur Darell Hammond’s mission to provide communities in need with the resources and assistance to create playgrounds and playspaces for their children. With the sun coming out and schools closing, the issue of children having a space to play couldn’t seem more pertinent, and Hammond’s personal touch in the story, having grown up in a group home himself, adds a nice touch. I find myself relating to Hammond’s mission as he writes about ‘breaking the cycle’ for adults who have grown up in unhealthy environments now providing their children and communities with something more, much in the same way BRAC seeks to ‘break the cycle’ of poverty. An inspiring read!

I am also reading (as I have the menacing habit of indulging in several books at one time) What Works For the Poorest? by David Lawson, David Hulme, Karen Moore, and Imran Matin, BRAC’s Research Director and Africa Program Director. This book makes the important recognition that typical poverty reduction programs, and specifically those that use microfinance, do not always reach the poorest of the poor. It critically examines approaches used by different NGOs, including BRAC’s Targeting the Ultra-Poor (TUP) Program in Bangladesh, to determine what works and what future steps can be taken to increase efficacy. Although a denser read, definitely worthwhile for anyone working in poverty alleviation and international development! (of course, that’s after people have read Ian Smillie’s amazing adventure tale about BRAC, Freedom from Want.) Having just returned from Dhaka where I talked with a dozen women in the ultra poor program, I feel a renewed sense of commitment to find real pathways out of poverty for women who were married far too young and suffer incredible hardships. We owe it to them to get smarter about better ways to help.