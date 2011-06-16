Double Impact Gamifies Saving The Planet, Makes Giving To Charity Free

So your brand already gives millions of dollars to charity each year, but gets little recognition for it. That has to be frustrating. At the same time, there are plenty of people who want to give to charity, but don’t have the cash to spare. Doubly frustrating. Double Impact, a new social sustainability program from Formative Labs, aims to solve both of these issues–and get its users to turn off the lights when they leave the room, take public transportation, and shop at the local farmer’s market, too.

The Double Impact platform, which launches today, allows users to log into Facebook, complete simple tasks, and be rewarded with so-called Impact Points that can be used to donate big companies’ cash to the charity of their choice. The tasks come in four different varieties: education (i.e. quizzes that can be completed on the site), check-ins (Double Impact automatically processes Facebook check-ins, so it knows when users visit the farmer’s market or take the train), purchases (i.e. using a discount from a branded partner), and daily actions (the service can tap into your monthly electricity bill if given permission).

There is also a social and competitive aspect–users can compare Impact Points and electricity use with friends. “Energy and sustainability are problems for consumers that really lend themselves to social and gamelike mechanics. The effects are so far out into the future, it’s not satisfying enough for people, ” Jessica Alter, CEO of Formative Labs, tells Fast Company. “We take information about [these problems] and make it a more social, fun, and motivating experience.”

So far, Double Impact has partnered with a handful of charities–the WWF, Pesticide Action Network, Breast Cancer Awareness, and Healthy Child, Healthy World–as well as brands, including Earthbound Farm and HappyFamily. These brands can team up with Double Impact to offer money for charity where users can see it.