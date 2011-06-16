Untangling The Incredibly Complicated, Puzzling World Of Online Privacy

Senators Al Franken and Richard Blumenthal introduced a bill yesterday that takes direct aim at online privacy. After it was reported recently that tech giants like Apple and Google might be collecting location data from unwitting customers, public officials raced to put together legislation that would give the public more control over personal information. If passed, the bill would require developers to obtain consent before collecting and sharing geo-location data.

But that’s only one small piece of the incredibly massive and complicated online-privacy puzzle, one that public officials, privacy advocates, and tech companies are trying to solve. Think of all the ways our personal data is collected: through tablets and smartphones and apps and email clients and browsers and myriad web services. The problem has become so fraught that few pretend to have an answer for all of the issue’s complexities. A recent interview with Mitchell Baker, chairwoman of the nonprofit Mozilla Foundation, underscored this idea. Baker has been a crusader for user privacy, having been involved with the issue for years. “I’m smack in the middle of all of this,” she says. But she will be the first to admit that not even the tech-savvy folks at Firefox have all the answers.

Firefox, notably, has fought hard to build a Do Not Track feature, a first step in letting users opt out of sharing their data with advertisers. Baker says the tool is in its earliest stages. When asked what it could look like in the future–will it let users opt out of data-sharing altogether or on case-by-case basis?–Baker reminded me again how young Do Not Track is. “We don’t know yet [what it will look like],” she says. “There’s a lot of testing and experimentation.”

Whether Mozilla or another organization could even create a tool powerful enough to protect users from sharing data is another problem. There’s mountains and mountains of data being shared. Just two practically daily examples for many of us: Data is shared every time you open up Foursquare and share your location, or look on Netflix for a recommendation. Creating one tool for the browser, then, is a bit like setting up a red light in front of a tidal wave.

“No question, there’s a tsunami of data,” says Baker. “We don’t yet know what our products are going to look like, or even what our society is going to look like.”

Facebook has been a key factor in redefining privacy norms. For a child growing up sharing photos and status updates on social networks, he or she might even be less concerned over sharing personal information.