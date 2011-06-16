The FDA’s New Sunscreen Rules Don’t Go Far Enough To Protect Us

Skin cancer is a major problem in the U.S; between 1992 and 2004, melanoma rates grew by nearly half. But even while we’re constantly upbraided to wear more sunscreen, the FDA has been slow to update its 30-year-old rules about the product. In the meantime, companies have been allowed to make all sorts of unverified claims about the efficacy of their products. But this week, the FDA announced new sunscreen regulations for next year that force companies to improve the accuracy of their sunscreen protection claims. How effective will they be? We talked to the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit that puts out its own annual sunscreen guide, to find out if the government got it right.

EWG says: Currently, SPF only refers to ability to block UVB rays–so this will, at least, be a small step up from today’s regulations. But the new rules aren’t enough. “This is a big disappointment for us. They set the bar quite low,” says Sonya Lunder, a senior analyst at EWG. Approximately 80% of today’s sunscreens will pass the new test, but 20% to 30% of these wouldn’t be

allowed to go on sale in Europe because they don’t have enough UVA protection (sunburns are primarily caused by UVB rays, but UVA rays contribute to skin cancer and premature aging).

Part of the problem is that the FDA hasn’t completed safety and effectiveness for UVA-protecting compounds used in Europe (i.e. Tinosorb S, Tinosorb M and Mexoryl SX)–even though the EWG believes them to be safe. “There is a lot of pushback from industry,” says Lunder.

