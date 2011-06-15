China’s Wind Power Woes

China is developing wind power, but it’s taking longer than expected, according to energy policy expert Haibing Ma of the Worldwatch Institute.

China is trying to increase its use of alternative sources of energy. To that end, the country has installed billions of dollars worth of wind turbines. In fact, in 2010, China surpassed the United States as the country with the most wind turbines installed.

But despite China’s recent upsurge in wind farms, Ma says, there’s an infrastructure problem that hasn’t been widely reported. Many of China’s wind turbines can’t connect to the country’s larger electric grid. There aren’t enough cables, wires, and related technology to bring wind-generated electricity from rural Mongolia. That’s where most of China’s wind turbines are located–far from the densely populated hubs of China’s northeast and south, where electricity is most needed

That’s why, Ma believes, over the next few years China will still have to rely on increased energy efficiency in industry and further development of hydroelectric and nuclear power.

The Chinese government is aware of its wind-related infrastructure challenges, Ma says, and has set aside billions of dollars to try to make its electric grid more robust and compatible with wind farms over the next five years.

China has also set a significant goal of reducing about 40 to 45 percent of carbon emissions (relative to 2005 levels) per unit of gross domestic product by the year 2020.