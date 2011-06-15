Take Back Your Lunch And Transform Your Day

A senior executive at a Fortune 50 company recently invited my company in to help his team better manage the overwhelming demand he believed was taking a toll on their productivity and their satisfaction.

In a coaching session, I began by asking Richard to describe his own workday. He told me that he arrived at the office about 7:30 a.m. and worked virtually straight through until 9 p.m. He consumed his lunch in less than 5 minutes at his desk. If he went out to dinner, it was for a business meeting.

“That’s pretty typical of people at my level, isn’t it?” he asked me.

Sadly, it just may be.

What set this executive apart from most I meet is that he recognized this way of working wasn’t serving him well. In recent years, he’d stopped exercising and put on considerable weight. He loved his work, and felt energized by it, but he worried that pushing himself so hard was taking a long term toll.

I suggested he begin with a couple of very simple changes. The first was to schedule a time at least three times a week to work out. He did that almost immediately, and successfully — at 6 pm, as a break before returning to work.

The second change I suggested was to get outside for lunch at midday, for at least 30 minutes. He agreed, and we actually scheduled the time in his calendar, with his assistant, but I could tell he wasn’t confident he’d make it happen.