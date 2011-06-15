Dogfish Head Founder’s Unique Recipe For Creating A Great Beer Company

Where else but at a Fast Company event can White House assistant chef and food policy advisor Sam Kass trade beer tips with Sam Calagione, the founder of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery?

The two Sams, Nos. 11 and 46 on our Most Creative People in Business list, respectively, put their heads together last week at Fast Company‘s Most Creative People conference, where Calagione praised the White House’s home brewing and cooking initiatives. (Kass has been brewing beer at the White House from locally sourced honey.)

“We just tasted the honey porter yesterday, which was unbelievably good, if I do say so myself,” Kass said. “We have no idea what we’re doing–we’re just experimenting, so anytime you want to come for a visit and give us some pointers, we’d be more than happy.”

“What herbs and spices are you and Michelle [Obama] growing in the garden?” Calagione asked Kass.