If you are starting a business or growing an existing business, you are likely to find yourself in a situation where you need capital. Unfortunately, the majority of small business owners these days don’t qualify for traditional bank financing. Instead they are seeking alternative sources of capital, such as an Angel Investor or Angel Group.

Most entrepreneurs when presented with the option of working with Angel Investors respond negatively. They don’t know how to find angel investors or how to approach them. So here are ten tips for finding and working with angel investors collected from my years of experience working with angels and investing in deals myself.

1. Network, network, network. Build your network and you’ll build your net worth. You don’t have to know an angel investor to get a meeting with one; you just need someone in your network that can connect you to an angel investor.

2. Have a Business Plan. Once an angel investor says they are interested in learning more they will want a business plan. The business plan should have all key areas mapped out such as a clear explanation of the product/service, the size of the market, the target demographic, return on investment for the investor, exit strategy, financials, pro forma, and organizational structure of the company.

3. Investors invest in people not the idea. Don’t pretend to be someone you’re not in order to solicit an investor. Investors want to work with people they like, they trust, and they believe can grow the business. If you pretend to be someone you’re not, the investor will find out over time and the deal will likely blow up.

4. Have your elevator pitch down. You never know when you will have the opportunity to get an investor interested in your deal. You could run into an investor who wants to hear about your deal at a cocktail party, walking down the street, by email, over the phone, in a meeting or just about any way you didn’t think would have been the traditional introduction. So be prepared to present a killer elevator pitch that clearly states your offer, your business, and what makes you and your company unique.

5. Put together a one-two page summary. In addition to the elevator pitch you need to have a one to two page executive summary on your business, similar to the elevator pitch, but on paper. This is something you can hand to an investor if they want to learn more without boring them with a 30-page business plan.