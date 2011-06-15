Shazam’s Second Act: Unleashing TV Content Online

You know Shazam as the cool smartphone app you use to identify tunes on the radio.

But the eight-year-old company, which launches a new music feature today, has bigger plans: It wants to become a large-scale consumer platform for the discovery of all kinds of entertainment and content.

The core app for which it’s known lets users identify a song simply by holding their phone up to the music. The app then turns that sound into a kind of fingerprint that it sends to a database in the cloud, which then identifies the song based on the fingerprint and sends the name back to your phone.

The feature released today now includes lyrics with the song title, and, through a bit of magic produced by Tunezee, whose synchronized lyric technology Shazam recently acquired, the app can perfectly sync the tunes coming from Shazam with the song coming out of your radio.

The bigger opportunities for the company, however, are coming from its expansion into new areas, like TV and advertising. Shows on MTV and Bravo and programs like The Glee Project and Spike TV’s Guys Choice awards have started using the Shazam system to let viewers unlock additional content online, by similarly holding their phones up to their TVs at specific moments in the programs when the Shazam logo appears.

This year, Old Navy placed a big bet on the Shazam approach. They ditched the traditional ads they’d run for the past two years, the ones featuring those talking mannequins, and instead are whipping out music videos featuring a made-for-the-campaign pop group.