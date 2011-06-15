What The Past Can Tell Us About A Future “Super-Greenhouse” World

Even the most extreme natural global warming episode of

the last 65 million years can’t hold a candle to what we’re doing to the

atmosphere now. If a new study of layered rock deposits from the Norwegian Arctic is correct, then we’re releasing carbon dioxide 10

times faster than at any other time since the dinosaurs died out.

The Paleocene-Eocene

Thermal Maximum (PETM), is one of the

best geo-historical examples of what a future super-greenhouse could be

like. It happened about 56 million years ago, and although

nobody knows exactly what triggered it, numerous studies show that

carbon emissions were the main culprits–perhaps arising from various

coal seams, limy organic ocean muds, and frozen methane ices. This,

of course, was long before people appeared on Earth, so we had nothing

to do with it. Instead, undersea volcanism might instead have started it by immolating carbon-rich marine deposits.

What did the PETM do to the planet and its inhabitants? Carbon

dioxide concentrations jumped as much as five times higher than those

in our present atmosphere, adding at least 10°F to climates that were

already much warmer than today and probably finishing off what little

ice and snow may have whitened the polar regions in winter. The

greenhouse gas surplus lingered for 150,000 to 200,000 years, and turned

the deepest parts of the oceans into stagnant, acidified dead zones.

As unpleasant as being

suffocated to death by the carbonic acid bath must have been

for many deep-sea denizens, the PETM wasn’t the great mass

extinction or ecological “disaster” that some media accounts describe it as.Most

of the extinctions occurred among a relatively narrow range of

organisms–including tiny ocean-dwelling amoebae–but

in shallower waters and on land, most species pulled through.

No polar bears

survived the PETM, but that’s not because of warming; it’s because the

hot spell happened so far back in time that bears hadn’t even evolved

yet. In fact, none of our modern mammals existed back

then, and a tour of the Earth of 56 million years ago would reveal a

fantastical menagerie that included hoofed, carnivorous “wolf-sheep” and

our earliest, lemur-like primate ancestors scampering freely among

universally warm latitudes and continents. Dawn redwood forests ringed the shorelines of the ice-free Arctic Ocean, and lush beech woods covered Antarctica. Deep

ocean life suffered the most because the huge slug of carbon dioxide

acidified the bottom waters (much as we see beginning to happen today),

and greenhouse warming may also have slowed or stopped the sinking of

well-oxygenated polar waters to the sea floor.

These facts are well

known to geo-historians, but this latest study adds a new wrinkle to the

PETM story by comparing it explicitly to what’s going on today. So what, if anything, is the value of such a finding to us here and now? The article posits one

lesson: Although many species survived the rapid onset of the PETM

greenhouse, it doesn’t mean that modern biodiversity isn’t threatened by

today’s gas buildup–because this time it’s happening much faster than

before.