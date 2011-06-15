Does Sexualized Female Imagery Turn Women Off Gaming?

The theme for E3 2011 may have been ‘experience for all’, with new content and consoles attempting to lure in wider audiences, but the presentation at the Expo seemed to cater for only one demographic: the male hardcore gamer.

At the majority of the stands in the expo were women with fake boobs

wearing skimpy clothes. These types of models can make women feel

intimidated and put them off gaming as it gives off a message that the

product is only for men.

By taking this approach gaming companies are continuing to miss out on

expanding their financial opportunities by limiting who they appear to

target. Claiming to provide entertainment for everyone is not

convincing when at the same time the tone of attraction is only for

men.

According to Lady Geek research more than half of women are now

gaming, yet over a third of those women do not identify themselves as

gamers. This tells us that although women enjoy gaming they feel

disconnected to the gaming world. Perhaps if the gaming industry toned

down the sexualised female imagery, women would feel more attached to

the world of gaming and purchases would increase.