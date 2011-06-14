Facebook’s IPO, Angry Birds Gets “Magic Places,” Canvas Raises $3M, And More…

Facebook Prepares $100 Billion IPO (Report)

Move over, Royal Wedding and Barack Obama Inauguration: Facebook’s eventual IPO will eclipse Internet headlines for ages. COO Sheryl Sandberg has said that an IPO is “inevitable,” because “No one is buying us, we’re going public.” The reported price would quadruple Google’s $23 billion IPO.

Angry Birds Works Local Magic

The wildly successful iPhone game and cultural meme is adding a feature called “Magic Places” that unlocks levels, new rewards, features, and characters for visiting select locations, triggered by GPS or by tapping an NFC-enabled device. The partnership possibilities for location-based features are endless: head to a fast-food chain during a new product launch (some sort of chicken sandwich, naturally), give a Twitter celeb an NFC-enabled phone during a “find me” treasure hunt, or bring your birds along to visit historical sites during a field trip to D.C.

Union Square Ventures Leads $3M Round In 4chan Founder Moot’s New Startup Canvas

Canvas, the messaging platform that allows people to start conversations with multimedia, snagged a $3 million series A round, from investors including SV Angel and Lerer Ventures.