Lady Geek’s Best Bits From E3: Top 5

Get down on the dance floor

Harmonix have finally blessed us with Dance Central 2, with even

more songs and dance routines to choose from and more excitingly a

multi-player feature. Finally your friends can join in with you as you

shake your bootie and attempt to master Rihanna’s Rude Boy routine. Retro games are a must. 2011 sees the anniversary of many old school classic gaming heroes

such as Sonic and Zelda, which has prompted developers such as Hyperkin

to create consoles for retro games. Retron 3 and Supaboy are consoles

capable of playing Nintendo, SEGA Genisis and Super Nintendo

cartridges. For all you retro fans here’s a chance to play your

favourite childhood games.

Make a smoothie out of an app. Not only is Fruit Ninja available on Kinect this summer, but

Halfbrick are releasing a new game for Facebook, iPhone and iPad. Fruit

Ninja Frenzy has a ‘smoothie’ feature which allows you to personalise

game play. From adding extra time to getting rid of those annoying

bombs to including extra bananas, you can become a Fruit Ninja master

of a game catered for you. Zoom into Kinect

For those who don’t have the room for enthusiastic moves while

playing the Kinect, Nyko have the solution for you. The Zoom is an

accessory that clips onto your Kinect reducing the space you require in

depth by 40%. It widens the camera angle so you can play closer to

your TV without needing to rearrange your living room. From Wii to U Nintendo have finally unveiled their highly anticipated Wii U–a

console that like a woman, can multi-task. With a brand new 6.2-inch

controller with a touch screen, microphone, speakers and an

accelerometer, that will change game play, 2012 looks to be an exciting

year for Wii lovers. Yes, this does mean you’ll have to wait for next

summer to play, but with impressive graphics on the controller and the

ability to share photos and video chat, it could be worth the wait.