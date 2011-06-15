Lady Geek’s Best Bits From E3: Top 5

Get down on the dance floor
Harmonix have finally blessed us with Dance Central 2, with even
more songs and dance routines to choose from and more excitingly a
multi-player feature. Finally your friends can join in with you as you
shake your bootie and attempt to master Rihanna’s Rude Boy routine.
Retro games are a must.
2011 sees the anniversary of many old school classic gaming heroes
such as Sonic and Zelda, which has prompted developers such as Hyperkin
to create consoles for retro games. Retron 3 and Supaboy are consoles
capable of playing Nintendo, SEGA Genisis and Super Nintendo
cartridges. For all you retro fans here’s a chance to play your
favourite childhood games.
Make a smoothie out of an app.
Not only is Fruit Ninja available on Kinect this summer, but
Halfbrick are releasing a new game for Facebook, iPhone and iPad. Fruit
Ninja Frenzy has a ‘smoothie’ feature which allows you to personalise
game play. From adding extra time to getting rid of those annoying
bombs to including extra bananas, you can become a Fruit Ninja master
of a game catered for you.
Zoom into Kinect
For those who don’t have the room for enthusiastic moves while
playing the Kinect, Nyko have the solution for you. The Zoom is an
accessory that clips onto your Kinect reducing the space you require in
depth by 40%. It widens the camera angle so you can play closer to
your TV without needing to rearrange your living room.
From Wii to U
Nintendo have finally unveiled their highly anticipated Wii U–a
console that like a woman, can multi-task. With a brand new 6.2-inch
controller with a touch screen, microphone, speakers and an
accelerometer, that will change game play, 2012 looks to be an exciting
year for Wii lovers. Yes, this does mean you’ll have to wait for next
summer to play, but with impressive graphics on the controller and the
ability to share photos and video chat, it could be worth the wait.