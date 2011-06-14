Apple Rumor Roundup: New MacBook Airs, The Perilous Future Of MobileMe, And More

New MacBook Airs

We’ve wondered when the MacBook Air was going to get some attention with new CPUs and Thunderbolt, and now it seems they’re pegged for a “late June” arrival. 380,000 units will be shipped this month, with production ramping up slightly after that. The same source for this rumor also suggests that an iPad 3 with screen resolution six times higher than current models is in the works–but it’s plausible these stats could relate instead to a misunderstanding about possible higher-resolution displays for the next iPad which we’ve covered before.

New Mac Mini Servers, Mac Pros

Reports are that the supplies of Mac Mini Servers and Mac Pros are getting very tight in stores, and there’s no imminent re-stock due. This is typical before an entire Apple line gets refreshed, but we’re in the dark as to what may be en route. Earlier rumors had hinted at a smaller, possibly rack-mountable Mac Pro, which may suggest there’s no room in the Apple catalog for a future Mini Server.

OS X “Chrome Mode” Safari-Only Boot

One thing we’ve just recently learned about OS X Lion is that it can boot into a browser-only mode. This has the tech world aflutter with suggestions that Apple‘s aping Google Chrome OS in a way, but the explanation is actually more simple. A Safari-only boot mode, perhaps enabled by default if a user password is incorrectly entered, could allow Apple’s “Find My Mac” system to more quickly locate a stolen or lost PC–simply because it could find a network and “ping” its location as the browser pops up. It also enables a “kiosk mode,” where Macs could find more tightly-controlled uses in schools, stores, or businesses.