Convertible Debt: Should Entrepreneurs Consider This Option With Angel Investors?

Convertible debt is the best of both worlds for the angel investor, but is it for the entrepreneur?

The risk for an angel investor is they invest money in an entrepreneur’s business and find the company’s stock is worth nothing in a few years and they lose their money. The failure of the business could have been one or a combination of several circumstances. The entrepreneur may have driven the business into the ground. It may have been the wrong timing for the business. Whatever the reason, the risk is there for the investor and it’s something they want to hedge against if at all possible.

One common approach with seasoned Angel Investors, known as “convertible debt,” can be a sweetheart deal for the angel, but the question is it good for the entrepreneur? I’ve worked with several angel investors who love this approach because it does provide a level of protection for their investment.

An example of “convertible debt” works like this: The angel investor loans the entrepreneur $100,000 at 8.5% for two years with interest-only payments. At the end of the two-year term the angel investor has the option to either call the note to be paid in full at that time or to convert the debt to equity based on the current value of the business.

This is great for the Angel Investor. If the business isn’t making payments on time or struggling in any way, the investor likely doesn’t want to own equity in the business. Instead they ask to be paid back the principal. The investor likely will have collateral attached to the $100,000 note, so if the business can’t pay it back the investor will collect on the collateral to make sure they get paid.

On the other hand, if the investor enjoys working with the entrepreneur, payments are being made on time and the business is showing signs of becoming a success, the investor will convert the debt to equity in the business. They will now own a percentage of the company and the business won’t have to pay back the $100,000 debt. The investor will buy a percentage of the company for the $100,000 based on the current market value of the business (the valuation method would have been outlined in the agreement).