The Beautiful Consumer At The Ball: How Consumers Can Lead The Choice For Brands

A team of

consumer researchers at a Michigan think-tank, The Re-Wired Group, seemed to have solved

the mystery of why consumer markets seem chock full of choices, but contain very

little in the way of what we really want. You know the

feeling. You’re hungry, or you want something for the home. You have a

smorgasbord of choice in front of you, but nothing you really want. How did you

get here? The answer lies in discovering, unlocking and using a fundamental

value code that a consumer often does not get to exercise in the current market,

according to the team at Re-Wired Group. That team–co-founders

Bob Moesta and Chris Spiek, along with Brian Tolle,–is re-writing the “rule

book” on how marketers, developers, designers, and consumers work together in creating

the value market in consumer goods. The results of over fifteen years of

applied research have led to some surprising insights. It helps to look

at it with an analogy. A beautiful

woman at a ballroom event is spoiled for choice. She can choose any suitor and

she can take her time to command the attention and the respect she deserves,

while she weighs her options. At the same time, her sometimes inconsistent

choosing can appear downright fickle to those who have something to offer. She

doesn’t always pick Prince Charming and sometimes other Princes-to-be wonder

just why she made the choice she made.

She has her

reasons. So do consumers.

The trouble is that often the consumers’ real choices or preferences are not known,

and there is a fundamental disconnect in the process her suitors use to

understand those preferences. As a result, that value code is not included in

what is on offer. What if you

flipped the script? What if we looked at the development of products,

marketing, research and advertising from what the consumer was really feeling

and thinking? The vast and

abundant choices out there leave us consumers with the feeling that we’re

actually like a castaway on a desert island, surrounded by meaningful options

but no perfect solutions. This is a new way of thinking for many companies. The process that

gets to this missing value code is called “Jobs-to-be-Done” and it is

arranged around a fundamental idea: that consumers and individuals in the marketplace

have a “job” to do. A job in this sense means: Consumers search the

marketplace for products, goods, or services to “hire” to help them

complete a job. What guides their choosing among the myriad options in the

global marketplace is their value code. To tap into this dynamic, the Re-Wired

team has developed a consumer research system that works like this: • Interview

techniques designed for the Jobs Research framework are used by researchers to

consult with consumers who have “hired” a particular product. The

interview approach replays the decision, and slows down that moment to uncover

micro decision-making in the moment of choice.

• Researchers

work with the consumer to organize these moments into a storyboard as they

actually unfold, creating a “movie” of the choice. It is at this point that the

Re-Wired researchers begin to unlock the consumer’s “value code,” what

guided their consideration and ultimate choice. • They

use spatial and engineering models to look at emotions, and life factors as catalysts

— or energy–that go into supporting a choice. By scanning each

layer of the decision sequentially, researchers arrive at a causal point that

defines why the consumer made that purchasing decision. “We pull apart the energy going into a situation and energy going

out. What are the different dimensions that work to form the job-to-be-done?” explains

Spiek. “Was there anxiety, joy, anticipation, tiredness before the person

consumed? Was there guilt or stress afterwards when they reflected on the

satisfaction of the choice? By unpacking the energy surrounding choice and

consumption, we begin to understand what product attributes were important in

that specific situation.” Because the

analysis focuses on actual versus espoused behavior, the Re-Wired researchers

can “see” causality in context–a multi-dimensional model of

consumer choice with all its variables. What was once abstract is now concrete.

No longer does the lady-in-waiting seem fickle. Bob Moesta puts

this very straightforward but revolutionary model into context. “There must be 50 to 150 variables that go into the choice sets that

consumers construct to help them decide what to pull in to help them get a job

done. These variables can change in terms of priority and how consumers

conceive them in their minds. But they all flow into the consumer’s value code.

It’s incredibly powerful to see how a particular variable can be linked to a

consumer choice. But these choices are not in isolation. I can only talk about

a particular decision in the context of an old choice. It’s a web of past

decisions that we don’t often see as integrated. The Jobs Framework is about

integration and finding the cause.”

Armed with these

insights, developers and marketers can design offerings that “fit”

these job requirements. No longer are they relying on how well the consumer likes a particular product or service —

in the Jobs world, satisfaction is tied to how

well did the choice finish the job? In

the process, new opportunities emerge in what Re-Wired researchers call White

Space. As Spiek points

out, “It’s all about creating useful products that can grow categories and

It's all about creating useful products that can grow categories and consumption.

code, the lady in waiting chooses what she wants, when she wants it.