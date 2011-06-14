iFive: Turkey Attacks Anonymous, Apple Settles With Nokia, LulzSec Hacks Senate, Unlocked iPhones On Sale, Facebook Upsets Trial

1. Turkish police say they have detained 32 suspected local members of the Anonymous hacktivist collective, which was recently protesting Turkish censorship of Net activities by attacking government websites. Spanish authorities arrested local members last week, and Anonymous seems to have then retaliated by attacking the Spanish police force’s website and successfully bringing it down for a period. Will Turkey suffer similar return attacks?

2. Nokia and Apple have settled all of their extant patent battles, in Nokia’s favor. Apple will pay a one-time fee and undisclosed ongoing royalties. Nokia failed catastrophically to innovate in the smartphone wars, leading to its position tumbling in the market but it did patent a number of key technologies–resulting in a pitched court battle with Apple. No wonder CEO Stephen Elop is quoted as saying he’s “very pleased to have Apple join the growing number of licensees.”

3. LulzSec, a pro-active hacker collective associated with Anonymous, has revealed it hacked the U.S. Senate’s network, providing proof it successfully accessed data on the public-facing web servers, and prompting a review of Senate web security. LulzSec teased it was “just for kicks” to expose weak security and asks if it’s an “act of war” under new Pentagon guidelines. LulzSec also attacked game publisher Bethesda Softworks.

4. Apple has broken with tradition and is selling unlocked iPhones directly to U.S. consumers via its website. The phones can be used on any compatible GSM network, but since they carry no carrier subsidy, they come at a steep $649 for the 16GB model–in line with sales practices in other nations where carrier subsidies are rarer. It’s being seen as another sign the iPhone 5 isn’t due for a month or two, and a way for Apple to clear its inventory.

5. A juror in a British trial could face contempt of court charges, and a possible jailing of up to two years, for searching about information concerning one of the (acquitted) plaintiffs on Facebook before the entire suite of charges had been given a jury verdict. The two are alleged to have communicated via Facebook’s messaging system, in what’s possibly the first time Facebook has been embroiled in a controversy like this.

