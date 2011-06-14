In Iceland, The Crowd Takes A Shot At “We The People”

Iceland wants to rebuild its government using a Facebook Wall. And the democracy-loving Internet is abuzz about the country’s “crowdsourcing” of its constitution through social media.

But Tiago Peixoto, Director of Research at the Electronic Democracy Center at the University of Zurich, and one of the world’s foremost experts on digital participatory governance, tells Fast Company that transparency should be not be confused with democracy. And past experiments with crowdsourced legislation tell us that citizens might not actually have any influence on the lawmakers who are ultimately responsible for ratification. And even if so, their influence might not be so wise.

Even well-educated voters can have difficulty grasping the wildly intricate thicket of legal problems from legislation. “In a constitutional process it becomes even more difficult,” says Peixoto, “because it’s difficult to raise awareness on the huge number of issues that are at stake.”

“The closest the world has ever come to true online legislative democracy, where citizens craft legislation en masse was the Brazilian government’s experiment at “wiki” legislation. Unfortunately, citizen recommendations were largely ignored, because legislators had lackluster interest from the start. Iceland’s experiment is also ultimately subject to approval by an elected body. “There is a risk that maybe the process only opened up to confirm what was already decided before hand,” Peixoto says.

But Iceland’s constitutional reformation isn’t being written over the Internet like a Wikipedia entry. The newly elected “constitutional council” is soliciting feedback through social media, posting interviews on YouTube, and making regular updates on their website (which, conveniently, has an English version).

“The public have added much to our debate. Their comments have been quite helpful and they have had a positive effect on the outcome,” said Thorvaldur Gylfason, a member of Iceland’s constitutional council, which was specially elected to assist with the transition.