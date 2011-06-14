Using Nature In Design: Defensive Cocktail Dresses

Thousands of small fish find themselves in the middle of the open ocean with no place to hide. Hundreds of hungry predators are fast approaching. A devastating attack is imminent. Their only defense is to band together to form a massive, continuously moving “ bait ball ,” which disorients and confuses their attackers. So where do the cocktail dresses fit in?

Creative inspiration comes in all shapes and sizes

For Amisha Gadani, an

artist interested in curious

creatures and their unique adaptations and animals of the deep sea, it started

with one bait ball in the BBC documentary “Blue Planet.”

“I found myself immediately fascinated by the movement and

behavior of the fish. I wanted to understand their behavior–why and how they do

the things they do.” Gadani’s intellectual curiously, coupled with her skills

working with fabrics and simple electronics and mechanics, led to the creation

of a growing series of interactive animal-inspired defensive dresses.

Innovation meets education meets interactivity

Amisha’s creations lie smack dab at the intersection of nature and

design: part performance costume, part wearable art, part fashion piece. “My three wearable art pieces are

designed to react when the wearer is intimidated and can then either inflate

like a blowfish, imitate the defensive quill-erecting behavior of porcupines,

or mimic the ability to self-amputate a limb like a lizard.” She also

plans on adding others to her collection very soon. “I am currently working on

a dress that mimics the ink-squirting defense of octopi and squid for a show at

the Warhol Museum

for the Pittsburgh Biennial.

If you’re worried about injuries

caused by flying quills or airborne ink, don’t. Although her dresses are

designed to emulate natural defense mechanisms, she assures me all are

completely safe.