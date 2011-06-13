iPad Makes Calls, Microsoft’s Interactive Ad Move, Cheap Gigabit Internet Service, And More…

A new patent application from Microsoft hints at an interactive advertising program, “enabling consumers to interact with third-party advertising content through voice or body gestures via computer game console and sensor devices.” As MS ramps up Kinect’s gesturing abilities for shopping , passively sitting through commercials of overenthusiastic, statuesque models might just get a lot more fun.

The Apple hackers that brought FaceTime to the iPhone 3GS now claim to give the iPad cellular capabilities in this new video. Assuming Apple gets wind of this new feature, and likes it, they might just ban it–and then bring it back next year as an official feature .

Residents of Sebastopol, Calif., are the lucky lab rats for Sonic.net’s blazing 1Gbps Internet service. Sonic may give Google’s ultra-fast Internet experiment in Kansas a run for its money if it can scale, and will definitely be more appealing than the Comcast offer of $105 for 105Mbps.

Google Buys Admeld For Easier Advertising

Google is hoping to streamline the thicket of ad buying and selling options with its new purchase of Admeld. “Together with Admeld, we hope to make display advertising simpler, more efficient and more valuable, provide improved support and services, and enable publishers to make more informed decisions across all their ad space.”

Sources: Engadget, Trademarkia, Google Blog

[Image via Flickr user kaythaney]