Why Kevin Systrom Turned Down Zuckerberg, Left Twitter To Start Instagram







[Editor’s note: In the wake of news that Facebook has agreed to buy Instagram for a $1 billion, here’s a look back at the first time Zuckerberg and Systrom crossed paths.]

Kevin Systrom launched popular photo-sharing app Instagram in October–and already it boasts around 5 million users. By comparison, it took years for startups such as Facebook and Twitter to reach that growth. And Instagram, which lets users apply one-click professional filters to photographs, did so in roughly just seven months.

What most might not know is that Systrom’s pre-Instagram achievments foreshadowed his eventual success. He crossed paths with Mark Zuckerberg and Adam D’Angelo when they were getting Facebook going; he interned at Twitter before Twitter was Twitter. But he left it all behind to start Instagram.

Systrom’s story begins at Stanford in the early aughts, when he began developing a tool called Photobox. “I saw this problem: In college, tons of people took photos and they’d send out these huge Zip files over the Stanford email network,” Systrom tells Fast Company. “That didn’t really make sense: What we should do is have one place where everyone puts their photos, and can come together and basically download sets of photos if they want.”

The idea caught the attention of a few young entrepreneurs who had recently arrived in the Valley. “This was when I first met Adam D’Angelo and Mark [Zuckerberg] from Facebook. When they first came out to Palo Alto, I was in this fraternity at Stanford called Sigma Nu, and through a bunch of connections, we ended up meeting those guys, time and time again,” Systrom recalls. “So when I met Adam and Mark, they were like, ‘Yeah, we’re working on some photo stuff too, why don’t you come talk to us about Facebook?'”