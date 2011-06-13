Infographic Of The Day: Ben Fry’s TriTRACK Makes Triathlon Training Simple

There are tons of ways to plan, log, and assess your extreme athletic training, but leave it to Fathom to design one of the cleanest, clearest ones we’ve ever seen. The all-star data-visualization firm, headed by Ben Fry, teamed up with GE to create triTRACK in advance of London’s Dextro Energy Triathlon. Think of it like an interactive Feltron annual report, but way more masochistic.

Any triathlete tracking tool offers easy ways to log your daily regimen of running, biking, and swimming stats, and triTRACK is no different. But where Fathom really brings its A-game is in the visualizations of your logged data. In each date-box on the triTRACK calendar, you’ll see a crisp colored bar (or superimposed set), intuitively color-coded to represent which of the three athletic events you trained for that day — blue for swimming (water), green for running (ground), and red for biking (er, blood?). The thickness of the line represents the distance you achieved, and the slope of the line represents whether your performance improved, stayed the same, or deteriorated. Listing all those multidimensional datapoints explicitly would take up a lot of space, but thanks to Fathom’s impeccable visual skills, they can pack it all into one square on your calendar that you can grok at a glance.