Reclaim Your Effectiveness With One Simple Action

After a meeting at a large corporation I work with, one of the division presidents, I’ll call him Bill, pulled me aside. “Last year I felt invincible. But these past few months, I’ve been completely off my game,” he told me in a hushed voice. “My boss even said that I used to be a winner and asked what had happened.”

Bill said he needed to turn things around fast and asked me to coach him. As I began working with him, a pattern became obvious. Throughout his career, Bill had often bounced between very high highs when he could do no wrong and extremely low lows like the one he was experiencing at the time.

His self-confidence was easily thrown. Everything from a month of unsatisfactory results to a bad meeting with his boss was exaggerated in his mind, making him feel uncertain of his abilities.

When this happened Bill panicked and began chasing his tail in an effort to please his boss. He would engage in busywork or get so far into the details with his direct reports that he crossed the line into micromanagement. As a result, his effectiveness cratered.

To stop this cycle and stabilize his career, Bill first had to learn that self-esteem isn’t just something you have–it’s something you do. In fact, it’s the most powerful action an executive can take in terms of productivity.

It took a few months for Bill to learn to rely on his own opinions more than the opinions of others. Doing so required developing trust in himself, the ability to listen to feedback, both good and bad, with healthy skepticism, and an exterior that was less pervious to the slings and arrows of executive life.

Once Bill traded the wild fluctuations in his self-confidence for sustained self-esteem, his leadership effectiveness skyrocketed. He respectfully challenged his boss on what he considered busywork and pushed for a greater focus on the critical issues. He also stopped trying to manage every little thing by empowering his deputies and getting out of their hair.